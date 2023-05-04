Philip M. Hopper Sells 2,058 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $933.62. 297,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,280. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $941.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

