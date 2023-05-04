Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.24. 1,718,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,478. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

