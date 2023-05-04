Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,501. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

