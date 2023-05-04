Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO remained flat at $30.43 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $99,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

