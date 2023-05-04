Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.01

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 79956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

