PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.42

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as low as $17.97. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 823,263 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 206,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

