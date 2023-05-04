PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
