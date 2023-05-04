PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.