Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $575.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 839,836 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,548,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 471,172 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 70.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,007,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 417,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.