PLC Ultima (PLCU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $389,660.57

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $145.29 or 0.00496395 BTC on major exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $187,887.82 and $389,660.57 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

