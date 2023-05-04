Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.92 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $49.92 million and $468,178.78 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.04716223 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $471,525.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

