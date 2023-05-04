Polymesh (POLYX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.49 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $92.23 million and $26.49 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymesh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 758,055,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 756,846,787.292306 with 625,568,760.023306 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17376062 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $20,817,006.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.