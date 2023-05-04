Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:PW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.
About Power REIT
