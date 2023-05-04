Precigen (PGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Precigen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 171,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,309. Precigen has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precigen (PGEN)
