Precigen (PGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 171,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,309. Precigen has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Precigen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

About Precigen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Precigen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.