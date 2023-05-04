Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 85,426 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,601. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.