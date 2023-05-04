Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 1,170,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

