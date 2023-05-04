Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $16.81 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 223,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,808,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 461,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
