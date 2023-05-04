Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $263,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. 193,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

