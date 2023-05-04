Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

