Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.00. 1,314,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

