Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 494,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,500. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

