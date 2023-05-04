Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.38. 542,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,531. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

