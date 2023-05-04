Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes $7.33 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,871,000.

VBR stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.14. 130,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

