Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

