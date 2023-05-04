Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 99,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,619,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $298.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

