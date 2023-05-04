Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 597.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.