Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,058.12 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,688.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,578.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

