Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

