PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.31

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.31 and traded as high as $89.92. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $84.31, with a volume of 7,172 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.74.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 30.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

