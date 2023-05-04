PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.31

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.31 and traded as high as $89.92. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $84.31, with a volume of 7,172 shares changing hands.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.74.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 30.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
