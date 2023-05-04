Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $24.50. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 1,716,580 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $790,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,008 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,074. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

