ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.80 ($0.33). Approximately 18,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 88,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.70 ($0.33).

ProCook Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.20 million and a PE ratio of -538.00.

About ProCook Group

(Get Rating)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

