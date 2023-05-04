Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PFIE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.96.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
