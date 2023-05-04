Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profire Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Profire Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.