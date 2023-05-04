PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.20 million-$73.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.90 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PRO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 326,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.12. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

