Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

