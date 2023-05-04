Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 358.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

