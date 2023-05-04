Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,561,000 after buying an additional 935,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

