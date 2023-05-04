Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.30. 1,162,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,054. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.74.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

