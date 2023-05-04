Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

PSD opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. Pulse Seismic has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a negative net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0301738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

