Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.36

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.36 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.37 ($0.08), with a volume of 396928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).

Purplebricks Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.22.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

