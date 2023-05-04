Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Virco Mfg. Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.8 %
VIRC stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.84. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
