Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Virco Mfg. Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

VIRC stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.84. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

