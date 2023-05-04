Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.38. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

