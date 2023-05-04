Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.15 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00009696 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $296.67 million and $30.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.43 or 0.06495952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,643,120 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

