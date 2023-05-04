Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-4.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $553-557 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.35 million. Qualys also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98-1.03 EPS.

Qualys Trading Up 0.6 %

QLYS traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $108.25. 451,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.20.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.