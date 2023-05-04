Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NX opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $650.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

