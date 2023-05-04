Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.57 and approximately $23.69 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.95 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

