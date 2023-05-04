QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 201,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 494,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

