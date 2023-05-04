Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Down 6.1%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 48,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 142,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Ra Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ra Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMED. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $125,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.