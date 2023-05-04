Raymond James Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.80.

Shares of FNV opened at C$214.06 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$189.03. The stock has a market cap of C$41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

