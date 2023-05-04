Raymond James Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $240.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $209.13 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

