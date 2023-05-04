Raymond James Upgrades Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $247,509.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,073,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

