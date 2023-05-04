Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

